AP: Teen kills mother with friend to become ‘mafia don’

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old boy allegedly murdered his mother with the help of a friend in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district after nurturing dreams of becoming a “mafia don” and fleeing to Mumbai, police said.

The shocking crime came to light during an investigation into the suspicious death of a 34-year-old woman in Rajam village. Police later discovered that her own son had allegedly planned and executed the murder.

The accused, identified as the son of Munjeti Satish and Spandana, had recently completed Class 10. According to investigators, tensions had been brewing at home after school authorities informed Spandana that her son had written a love letter to a girl at school. She reportedly counselled him repeatedly to behave responsibly and focus on his future.

Resentment towards mother

Police said the teenager developed resentment towards his mother over the repeated warnings and disciplinary advice.

During the investigation, officials also found that the boy had been influenced by another minor friend who allegedly suggested that they leave home, travel to Mumbai and become “mafia dons”. The accused reportedly told his friend that his father had abandoned the family and was living with another woman.

According to police, the teenager waited for a time when his mother was alone at home and then called his friend over. The duo allegedly stole around 9.5 sovereigns of gold ornaments and Rs 5,000 in cash before carrying out the murder.

Body dumped in pond after stabbing

Investigators said the boy and his accomplice stabbed Spandana 16 times with a knife to ensure she was dead. They then wrapped the body in a saree and dumped it in a nearby pond.

The murder took place on May 4. Initially, police registered the case as a suspicious death and launched an inquiry. However, during the course of the investigation, evidence pointed towards the victim’s son and his friend.

After committing the crime, the accused minors allegedly travelled to several cities, including Bhubaneswar, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, in an attempt to evade arrest.

Police finally tracked them down and took them into custody near Chilakalapalem while they were reportedly heading towards Palasa.

Further investigation into the case is underway.