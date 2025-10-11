AP: Two red sanders smugglers arrested, Rs 8 crore worth of logs seized

One of the arrestee is a resident of Tolichowki.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 11th October 2025 8:14 pm IST
The image shows Red Sanders Anti Smuggling Task Force of Tirupati arresting two inter-state red sanders smugglers in Delhi on October 6, 2025.
The Red Sanders Anti Smuggling Task Force of Tirupati, with the smugglers and red sanders logs.

Amaravati: Officials of Red Sanders anti-smuggling task force (RSASTF), Tirupati, arrested two inter-state red sanders smugglers and seized 356 logs weighing 9,576 kg worth Rs 8 crore.

The operation was conducted at Tughlakabad in south-east Delhi on October 6, by a team led by the Task Force SP P Srinivas, and inspector Shaik Khader Basha.

On August 2, the task force team arrested a red sanders smuggler named Raj Kumar, a native of Tamil Nadu, at Pattur in Kazipet mandal of YSR Kadapa district. A case was booked against him.

Memory Khan Seminar

Based on information provided by him during interrogation, officials arrested a Tolichowki resident, 36-year-old Mohd Irfan, on October 6.

Based on Irfan’s confession, police raided a gowdown containing red sanders at Kuyen Mohalla in Tughlakabad in Delhi and arrested 38-year-old Amit Sampath Pawar. He hails from Satara district in Maharashtra.

The two smugglers were produced before a Delhi court and were brought to Tirupati on a transit warrant.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 11th October 2025 8:14 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button