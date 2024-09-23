AP: VHP members pass resolution against animal fat in TTD laddus

Hyderabad: Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh condemned the alleged use of animal fat in Tirumala Tirupati Temple (TTD) laddus and demanded for more autonomy for Hindu temples.

Members from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana of the VHP’s Kendriya Margadarshak Mandal held a meeting in Tirupati on Monday, September 23, and passed a resolution against the allegations of animal fat being used in TTD laddus.

In a press release, VHP members said they are “deeply hurt, concerned and outraged” by the recent allegations and said that it is a “grave insult and injury” to the Hindu faith. “This heinous act not only violates the religious sentiments of millions of devotees world over but also undermines the sacredness of one of the most revered pilgrimage sites of Hindus,” said a release from the VHP.

The VHP Kendriya Margadarshak Mandal said that it views the allegations as a direct result of government interference in temple affairs and the appointment of individuals from other faiths to positions of authority within temple management. It was referring to the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in Andhra Pradesh, which has been accused of the same.

“Such actions erode the autonomy of Hindu religious institutions and create a sense of distrust among devotees. We demand that the State Governments immediately cease their control over Hindu temples and allow Hindu society to manage its own religious institutions. Temples should again become centers of faith and spirituality, managed by dedicated individuals who understand and respect Hindu traditions,” said the right-wing organisation.

The VHP stated that temple boards should compose representatives from saints, Hindu organizations, scholars, and devotees, to ensure a “democratic and inclusive approach to temple management”. It also called for a thorough and impartial judicial inquiry into the allegations of animal fat used in Tirupati

Temple laddus.

“The inquiry should be conducted by a sitting judge of the High Court on a day-to-day basis hearing. The culprits responsible for this heinous act must be identified and punished to the fullest extent of the law, serving as a deterrent against future such offenses,” said the VHP.

Allegations of animal fat being used in the preparation of TTD laddus have been made by the current NDA government in Andhra, headed by the Telugu Desam Party and the Jana Sena. The main opposition YSRCP has however denied that it had a hand in it.