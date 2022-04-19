AP: Vizag girl slashes fiancé’s throat to avoid marrying him

Hyderabad: In a grizzly incident, a girl in Vizag on Monday allegedly slashed her fiancé’s throat as she did not want to marry him.

The incident occurred at Kommalapudi village of Ravikamatam Mandal in Anakapalle district. The victim was identified as Ramanaidu, a CSIR scientist and a native of Vizag. He was supposed to marry Pushpa, a resident of Kommalapudi village on May 29.

Since Ramanaidu was on a visit to his native place, Pushpa called him to her village on the pretext of a meeting. When the victim went to meet Pushpa, she took him to a temple located on a hillock. Upon reaching the temple, she asked Ramanaidu to close his eyes as she wanted to surprise him.

As Ramanaidu closed his eyes, Pushpa began attacking him with a knife. The police said, that the victim himself rang up 108 as Pushpa stood there after committing the offense. Upon being grilled, Pushpa tried to cover up the incident stating that both of them met with an accident while going on a two-wheeler.

Later, she confessed to the crime and stated that her parents forced her to marry Ramanaidu against her wishes.