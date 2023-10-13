Apne Logaan, Anam Mirza’s Hyderabadi talk show’s season 2

Apne Logaan, Anam Mirza's Hyderabadi talk show season 2 announced
Anam Mirza is back with Apne Logaan's season 2 (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Entrepreneur, vlogger, and ace tennis player Sania Mirza‘s sister Anam Mirza has delighted her fans and followers by announcing the upcoming Season 2 of her popular Hyderabadi talk show, ‘Apne Logaan.’ Following the immense success of the debut season in 2022, Anam is all set to bring more entertaining and engaging episodes to the audience this year.

Taking to Instagram on Friday morning, Anam shared a few glimpses from the sets as she kicked off the filming of her celebrity talk show’s season 2.

What Is Apne Logaan?

The talk show ‘Apne Logaan’ is known for its vibrant portrayal of Hyderabadi culture and its focus on engaging conversations with interesting personalities. During the season, Anam described the show saying, “Apne Logaan literally means our people and in this show, we are expecting every known face of Hyderabad to be here and this is just the beginning.”

This year in the second season, viewers can expect to see Anam Mirza engaging with diverse guests from Hyderabad (popular social media influencers, YouTubers and others) and unravelling fascinating stories.

Anam Mirza has always been celebrated for her innovative ventures, from the success of Label Bazaar to her culinary initiative ‘Cook It Yourself’ and the highly acclaimed lifestyle exhibition ‘Dawat-E-Ramazan.’ Each endeavour showcases her creativity and determination to bring something fresh to the table.

