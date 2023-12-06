Apollo Hospitals Under Scrutiny for ‘Cash for Kidney’

The Union Health Ministry of India has launched an investigation into Apollo Hospitals Delhi following media reports suggesting the involvement of Myanmar nationals in illegal kidney sales for organ transplants.

The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), has directed Delhi Health Secretary SB Deepak Kumar to thoroughly examine the matter. They have requested an action-taken report within a week, as per a letter accessed by Reuters.

“Get the matter examined, take appropriate action … and furnish an action-taken report within a week,” stated the report.

Indraprastha Medical Corp (IMCL), an associate of Apollo which manages its two hospitals in Delhi, released a statement asserting that it had begun its inquiry into these allegations, categorically denying them as “absolutely false, ill-informed, and misleading.”

“This form is a certification from the foreign government that the donor and recipient are indeed related. The government-appointed transplant authorisation committee at IMCL reviews documents for each case including this certification and interviews the donor and the recipient. It further re-validates the documents with the concerned embassy of the country. The patients and donors undergo several medical tests, including genetic testing,” read the statement.

“These and many more steps far exceed any compliance requirements for a transplant procedure and ensure that donor and recipient are indeed related as per applicable laws. IMCL remains committed to the highest standards of ethics and to delivering on our mission to bring the best healthcare to all,” it added.

According to the report, published in Britain’s Telegraph, young villagers from Myanmar were allegedly flown to Apollo’s Delhi hospital and were enticed to sell their kidneys to wealthy Burmese patients. This accusation, if proven true, could have serious implications for Apollo Hospital’s operations and reputation, both domestically and internationally.