Apollo MedSkills to help develop medical education levels in Uzbekistan

Hyderabad: Apollo MedSkills Limited, India’s largest healthcare skill development company and the skill development arm of the Apollo Hospitals group, has partnered with Turon Zarmed University, one of the largest private medical universities in the Republic of Uzbekistan, and GVantage, a multinational corporation known for bringing training and certifications from global leaders and Autodesk to Uzbekistan. The common goal of this collaboration is to make quality medical education accessible to all.

According to a press release, interacting with the media on Friday Apollo MedSkills CEO Dr. Srinivas Rao Pulijala said, “This partnership highlights the growing relations between India and the Republic of Uzbekistan in the realm of higher education.”

Turon Zarmed University is now inviting enrollments for their 6-year MBBS programme for the September 2024 intake.

Ghazanfer Ali, the Founder of GVantage, stated that Uzbekistan is rapidly emerging as a hub for studying medical sciences due to several advantages. This collaboration aims to train global talent with clinical competencies, ultimately building the next generation of highly skilled medical practitioners. “For the first time, Indian students will have trained Indian faculty trained by Apollo.

Apollo MedSkills, renowned for skill development education, has established trust in the field of healthcare skill development in India.

Dr. Srinivasa Rao Pulijala, CEO of Apollo MedSkills, said, “Through this partnership, we are focused on improving the academic quality of medical education by deploying experienced professors and other well-trained medical faculty at Turon Zarmed University.”

There are nearly 2.5 million students competing for admission into one lakh and seven thousand seats in professional medical courses. Many of the remainder students travel to Uzbekistan, Armenia, Ukraine, and other countries in the region. Last year, nearly 58,000 students travelled abroad to pursue medical education, he said.

Mr. Dilshod Shukurlaev, the Founder and Chairman of Turon Zarmed University, emphasized that the main principle of their educational policy is improving the quality of education.

Turon Zarmed University has two campuses in the Bukhara and Samarkand regions.

The university can accommodate nearly 1000 Indian students at its two campuses, he said, adding that both campuses are expecting 600 and 450 students to join respectively Dalerov Amir Dilshodovich CEO of Zarmed Pratiksha Hospitals was also present on this occasion.