App-based drivers’ strike: Hyderabad airport issues advisory

Hyderabad: Ahead of a nationwide strike called by app-based drivers on February 7, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) issued an advisory outlining available travel options.

“In view of a pan-India strike called by drivers of app-based transport aggregators, app-based cab, auto, and bike taxi services may be unavailable on 7 February. Airport operations at RGIA remain unaffected.” the advisory read.

Hyderabad airport has asked passengers to plan their commute, allow additional travel time, and consider alternate transportation options like prepaid taxis, car rentals, and the Pushpak Airport Bus.

For further assistance, passengers are asked to contact the transport help desk near Aeroplaza.

Advisory issued at 13:02hrs on February 6, 2026

App-based drivers strike

Transport workers from Uber, Rapido, and Ola, among others, have called for an “All-India Breakdown” on February 7 to protest government inaction and fare exploitation by app-based aggregator platforms.

Telangana App-Based Drivers Forum (TADF) has said that despite the notification of the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, aggregator companies continue to arbitrarily determine fares, which pushes drivers into income insecurity, debt, and unsustainable working conditions.

Commuters are also targeted by surge manipulation and a lack of effective regulatory oversight, it said.

The workers’ union has also flagged the central and state government’s failure to notify minimum base fares, saying that it allows platforms to slash driver earnings while increasing commissions.