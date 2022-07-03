Apple captures half of all smartphones sold during Chinese online fest

Apple ranked top by revenue share across all major platforms (JD, TMall and Pinduoduo).

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 3rd July 2022 3:13 pm IST
Dutch regulators reject Apple's 3rd-party app payment proposal
Representative Image

Beijing: Apple captured half of smartphones sold in China during the 6.18 online shopping festival, at the expense of Chinese brands Xiaomi and Honor.

According to new research from Strategy Analytics, 14 million units of smartphones were sold during the festival, down 25 per cent (on-year).

“Apple outperformed the market selling nearly 7 million iPhone units, modestly down 4 per cent YoY. We estimate Apple generated a revenue of $6.3 billion,” said analyst Peng Peng.

MS Education Academy

Apple ranked top by revenue share across all major platforms (JD, TMall and Pinduoduo).

Xiaomi and Honor ranked in the top three list, followed by vivo (IQOO) and OPPO.

Also Read
21% of all HTML attachments scanned over past month were malicious: Report

“We estimate Xiaomi seized 30 per cent volume share, slightly down from 32 per cent one year ago. Honor captured 10 per cent volume share, growing from 6 per cent in 2021,” said Yiwen Wu, senior analyst.

Covid-related disruptions and economic headwinds caused the mixed performance.

Smartphone online sales price grew to $660 and above this year thanks to the greater mix of higher-priced iPhones, up 13 per cent YoY.

“However, total smartphone online sales revenue still posted 16 per cent annual decline with $9.5 billion,” said Linda Sui, senior director.

The 6.18 online shopping festival in June is China’s second largest shopping festival after Singles’ Day in November.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button