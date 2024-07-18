Rs 1000 crore loss for Akshay Kumar, industry shocked: Reports

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar, known as the ‘Khiladi of Bollywood,’ was once a hit machine in the film industry. He gave us many blockbuster movies and earned a huge fan following. But recently, his magic at the box office seems to have faded, and he has delivered several flops in a row.

Akshay Kumar became famous for his action-packed roles and martial arts skills. His movies, especially the ones with the ‘Khiladi’ title, were big hits. He later proved his versatility by doing comedy, drama, and movies with social messages. His consistent success made him one of the top stars in Bollywood, often compared with the Khans.

The Unexpected Downfall

However, after the pandemic, things changed drastically for Akshay. He has now delivered his 13th flop with the movie “Sarfira.” Other disappointing films include “Bell Bottom,” “Laxmmi,” “Cuttputtli,” “Atrangi Re,” “Bachchan Paanday,” “Samrat Prithviraj,” “Raksha Bandhan,” “Ram Setu,” “Selfiee,” “Mission Ranigunj,” and “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.”

These movies have collectively lost more than 1000 crores, with “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” alone losing 250 crores and “Samrat Prithviraj” 150 crores, as per latest reports.

There are several reasons for this decline. Akshay seems to be making movies too quickly, perhaps for the large fees he gets, without putting in the needed effort and passion. His performances have been criticized as lacking energy, causing a disconnect with the audience. Additionally, his open support for a political party might have turned some fans away.

Sarfira: The Latest Flop

“Sarfira” is the latest flop, earning only 2.25 crores on its first day. For a star like Akshay, these numbers are disappointing and raise questions about his current status in the industry.

Despite the recent failures, Akshay Kumar is not giving up. He is ready with a new movie, “Khel Khel Mein,” a remake of a Spanish film already made in Malayalam as “12th Man,” starring Mohan Lal. Promotions will start soon, and the movie is set to release on August 15.