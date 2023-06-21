Apple improves podcast discovery by adding 9 subcategories

These include Apple Podcasts Essentials along with easy-to-navigate rows for charts and additional subcategories.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 21st June 2023 12:10 pm IST
Apple improves podcast discovery by adding 9 subcategories
Photo: IANS

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple has improved podcast discovery by adding nine subcategories to the Search tab across devices.

The subcategories make it easier for listeners to “discover their next favourite show among a variety of popular genres and topics,” the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

These nine subcategories are — Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Personal Journals, Entrepreneurship, Documentary, Parenting, Books and Language Learning.

MS Education Academy

Each subcategory has its own charts, which display the Top Shows and Top Episodes available in the users’ market.

Also Read
iPhone Crash Detection triggers accidental 911 calls, causes chaos at US festival

“All 19 categories and these nine subcategories have been refreshed with new artwork and recommendations,” the company said.

These include Apple Podcasts Essentials along with easy-to-navigate rows for charts and additional subcategories.

“Listeners in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can also now explore Podcasts by Language to more easily find podcasts in their native language,” it added.

Listeners can access all categories, subcategories and Podcasts by Language from the Search tab on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.

The tech giant further mentioned that listeners can browse the charts for a specific category or subcategory from the category page.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 21st June 2023 12:10 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button