Apple job listings hint at upcoming store in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is likely to emerge as the next destination for Apple-owned store as the company’s official portal listed retail jobs in the city.

The development comes when the company is already preparing to launch another retail outlet in Mumbai next month.

Apple job listings for Hyderabad store

As per the listings, the open positions in the city include Store Leader, Senior Manager and Genius. These roles typically form the core team of an Apple retail store.

It is to be noted that Apple generally begins recruitment close to a year before a store opens. It suggests that the Hyderabad store could become operational in early 2027.

As Apple aims to consolidates its position among the top five smartphone brands in India by volume, it has been steadily expanding its retail network and now it is likely planning a store in Hyderabad which is hinted by job listings.

Apple’s retail journey in India

Apple’s retail journey in India began with the launch of its online store in 2020. It is followed by the opening of its first flagship stores in Mumbai and Delhi in 2023.

Since then, the company has added physical outlets in Bengaluru, Pune and Noida.

India continues to be a key growth market for Apple. On January 30, CEO Tim Cook said the company recorded its highest-ever December quarter revenue in the country. It is driven by record sales of iPhone, Mac and iPad, along with an all-time high in services revenue.

He described India as the world’s second-largest smartphone market and fourth-largest PC market. However, he noted that Apple’s market share remains relatively small.

With job listings indicating a Hyderabad store in the pipeline and Mumbai set to add another prominent outlet, Apple’s retail expansion strategy in India appears to be gaining momentum.