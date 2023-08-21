Apple Maps to provide real-time EV charging availability info with iOS 17

San Francisco: With iOS 17, Apple Maps will show real-time charging availability information and allow electric vehicle (EV) drivers to select a preferred charging network.

The tech giant had first announced the support for EV routing in Apple Maps back at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020, reports 9To5Mac.

The feature was released for Ford Mustang Mach-E drivers last year, followed by Porsche Taycan drivers earlier this year.

Now, with iOS 17 installed on users’ iPhone, Apple Maps will prompt them to set up their preferred charging networks for their EV.

Users can select from several options, such as Electrify America, Chargepoint, Tesla’s Supercharger network and more.

After users select their preferred networks, Apple Maps will smartly show them real-time charging availability information.

Apple Maps will also only display charging options that are compatible with the charging port that is used by the electric vehicle a user is driving.

“As of right now, it appears that this feature is only available to cars that support Apple Maps EV routing, which is only the Mach-E and Taycan,” the report said.

Last month, the tech giant had released the iOS 17 public beta, which included a personal voice feature.

With the personal voice feature, iPhone can create a voice that sounds like the user in just 15 minutes.

The public beta also included improvements to Messages, new StandBy mode, and improvements to Maps, widgets and dictation.

Similar to Mail, users can now filter the search using different criteria in Messages.

Moreover, users can leave the app and continue listening to an audio message or view a transcription of the message when they receive a batch of audio messages and want to listen back to a particular part.