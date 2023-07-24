Apple may not launch iPhone SE 4 in 2024: Report

Published: 24th July 2023 1:08 pm IST
iPhone SE 3 may come with 5G connectivity, upgraded chipset
The third-generation Apple iPhone SE may look like the iPhone 4 crossed with the iPhone 14. (Image: ConceptsiPhone)

San Francisco: Apple is reportedly no longer planning to launch a fourth-generation iPhone SE in 2024.

In a research note, Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley said the device was expected to feature an Apple-designed 5G modem, but the plans appear to be delayed, reports MacRumors.

Apple has apparently been working on its own modem since at least 2018, and in 2019, purchased the entirety of Intel’s smartphone modem division to support these efforts.

However, analysts believe Qualcomm will continue to be Apple’s modem provider for both the iPhone SE and the iPhone 16 series into next year, as it appears Apple’s modem is not ready yet, according to the report.

In February, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the next iPhone SE would be similar to the normal iPhone 14, with a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, and flat corners.

However, because the new iPhone SE has apparently been delayed, Apple’s plans for the smartphone may change in the future. According to Kuo and numerous other sources, the new iPhone SE will not be released until at least 2025, therefore the present model appears to be a safe buy for the time being, the report said.

Meanwhile, Apple’s recent patent application suggests that the company could be working on a rollable or scrollable iPhone.

The tech giant has filed a patent for a device with a rollable or scrollable display, indicating that its future products like iPhones, iPads, televisions, desktop displays and vehicle dashboards could feature this technology, reports Gizmochina.

The patent application, which builds on Apple’s 2014 exploration of expandable displays, was recently released by the US Patent & Trademark Office. The invention refers to a device with a display which can change into a rolled-up state for storage and an unrolled state for viewing.

