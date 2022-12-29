Apple may re-evaluate iPhone 15 lineup

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple is reportedly thinking of ways to re-evaluate how it treats pro and non-pro models for the iPhone 15 lineup.

The tech giant is worried about the sales performance of the iPhone 14 Plus, the 6.7-inch non-Pro variant of the iPhone 14 lineup. As a result, it is thinking of ways to re-strategise its iPhone lineup for next year, reports MacRumors.

There are two expected strategies which the iPhone maker might be considering.

First to differentiate the pro and non-pro iPhones models, which was previously rumoured by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Secondly, the company might reduce the price of the Plus model of the lineup, which starts at $899.

A price reduction of the Plus model is likely to reduce the price of the standard iPhone too, which starts at $799.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the tech giant’s upcoming smartphone iPhone 15 is likely to feature a titanium chassis with curved rear edges, which will replace the existing squared off design. The back edges of the iPhone 15 are expected to be rounded to create a new border, similar to the bottom edges on the cases of Apple’s 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.