Apple now has 825 mn paid subscriptions across Services

Apple also sold iPhones worth $50.6 billion in its March quarter -- a 5 per cent increase year over year.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 29th April 2022 11:28 pm IST
Apple now has 825 mn paid subscriptions across Services
Representative Image

San Francisco: Apple now has more than 825 million paid subscriptions across Services, up 165 million in the last one year.

The iPhone maker said that its Services revenue reached $19.8 billion — a 17 per cent increase (year-over-year).

Apple’s Services category includes App Store, Apple TV+, Apple Music, cloud services.

MS Education Academy

During the last 12 months, the company generated $75 billion in Services revenue.

“These impressive results reflect the impact of our continued investment in improving and expanding our services portfolio and the positive momentum that we’re seeing on many fronts,” Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO, said in an earnings call late on Thursday.

Also Read
OnePlus brings 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and Nord Buds to India

The company also said its Apple TV+ shows had earned over 240 awards and more than 960 nominations to date.

Apple also sold iPhones worth $50.6 billion in its March quarter — a 5 per cent increase year over year.

Macs saw big jump and the revenues were up 15 per cent to $10.4 billion.

“This quarter’s record results are a testament to Apple’s relentless focus on innovation and our ability to create the best products and services in the world,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple posted a record revenue of $97.3 billion for its March quarter, up 9 per cent year-over-year, with a net profit of $25 billion.

The company set an all-time revenue record for Services and March quarter revenue records for iPhone, Mac, and wearables, home and accessories.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button