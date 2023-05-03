Apple releases first rapid security fixes for iOS, iPadOS, macOS

San Francisco: Apple has released its first batch of publicly available “rapid security” patches, which are specifically designed to address security vulnerabilities that are currently being actively exploited or pose a significant risk to the safety and privacy of customers.

According to Apple, the ‘Rapid Security Responses’ deliver important security improvements between software updates.

“Rapid Security Responses are a new type of software release for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. They deliver important security improvements between software updates — for example, improvements to the Safari web browser, the WebKit framework stack, or other critical system libraries. They may also be used to mitigate some security issues more quickly,” according to Apple’s support page.

Customers running iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1 will receive the rapid security update.

It will add a letter to the software version once installed, such as iOS 16.4.1 (a), iPadOS 16.4.1 (a), and macOS 13.3.1 (a).

Older versions of Apple’s software will not receive the quick security fix.

Users’ device, by default, allows Rapid Security Responses to be applied automatically and, if necessary, will prompt them to restart it.

To check your device settings on iPhone or iPad — go to Settings > General > Software Update > Automatic Updates, then make sure that “Security Responses & System Files” is turned on.

In Mac — choose the Apple menu then System Settings and then click General in the sidebar, then click Software Update on the right.

Further, click the Show Details button next to Automatic Updates, then make sure that “Install Security Responses and system files” is turned on.