Apples arrive in Hyderabad markets from Himachal Pradesh

Hyderabad: The city markets have started witnessing the arrival of apples from hilly regions of Himachal Pradesh. Truckloads of different varieties of apples, travelling hundreds of kilometers, are reaching the city.

The fruit is largely grown in places including Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Himachal apples taste more or less the same and there are not many varieties. Those grown in Kashmir come in lot of varieties, fruit sellers explain.

According to officials at Batasingaram fruit market, one or two truckloads of apples are arriving from Himachal Pradesh and in the coming days the arrivals will increase. Also, the trucks are arriving at Jambagh MJ Market (old fruit market) and Gudimalkpur market. It will continue till mid-November. The Kashmir variety is likely to arrive at the market in September.

A truck carries between 600 and 1,000 boxes, with each box containing 50, 150 or 180 apples. A box containing 180 pieces of apples is sold at prices ranging from Rs 1200 to Rs 1400 a box now.