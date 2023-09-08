Apple’s market cap has fallen $200 bn in last two days on China govt iPhone ban

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th September 2023 2:51 pm IST
Former Indian-origin employee sent to jail for stealing USD 17 million from Apple

New Delhi: Shares in Apple have fallen for a second day in a row after reports that Chinese government workers have been banned from using iPhones, the media reported.

The firm’s stock market valuation has fallen by more than 6 per cent, or almost $200bn (£160bn), in the last two days, the BBC reported.

China is the technology giant’s third-largest market, accounting for 18 per cent of its total revenue last year.

MS Education Academy

It is also where most of Apple’s products are manufactured by its biggest supplier Foxconn.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Beijing had ordered Central government agency officials to not bring iPhones into the office or use them for work.

The following day, Bloomberg News reported that the ban may also be imposed on workers at state-owned companies and government-backed agencies.

The reports came ahead of the launch of the iPhone 15, which is expected to take place on September 12, the BBC reported.

There has been no official statement from the Chinese government in response to the reports.

Apple has the world’s highest stock market valuation, standing at close to $2.8 trillion, the BBC reported.

Shares in some of Apple’s suppliers have also fallen.

Qualcomm, the world’s biggest supplier of smartphone chips, dropped by more than 7 per cent on Thursday.

Shares in South Korea’s SK Hynix were around 4 per cent lower on Friday, the BBC reported.

The reports came as tensions between Washington and Beijing remain high.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th September 2023 2:51 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button