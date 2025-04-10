Application filed in SC supporting amendments to Waqf Act

New Delhi: The Hindu Sena on Wednesday filed an intervention application before the Supreme Court supporting the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

The move came in the backdrop when multiple petitions have been filed before the apex court challenging the constitutional validity of the amendments introduced in the Waqf Act, 1995.

The latest application filed by the National President of Hindu Sena said that the amendments are in consonance with the scheme of Constitution of India.

“There is no violation of any right of any member of the Muslim Community. Rather the unamended provision of Waqf Act, 1995 caused serious prejudice to the right and interest of the non-Muslim members of society as in view of Section 3 read with Section 40 of Waqf Act, 1995, the properties of non-Muslim were taken over by Waqf board,” it said.

The application added that in view of the amendments, the non-Muslim will get justice whose properties have been taken over of claimed to be waqf properties.

It contended that the Parliament has amended the draconian provisions by the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2024 with no infirmity or illegality in the amendments.

Recently, the Union government has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court in response to the petitions seeking a stay on the implementation of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

A caveat serves as a notice submitted to a court by a party to a litigation who wishes to be heard in case any stay order is likely to be issued on the opponent’s plea.

The concept of ‘Waqf’, rooted in Islamic laws and traditions, refers to an endowment made by a Muslim for charitable or religious purposes, such as mosques, schools, hospitals, or other public institutions.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill (now an Act after Presidential assent) was recently passed by the Parliament after a marathon and intense debate in both Houses — the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

In both Lok Sabha as well as Rajya, deliberations on the Bill went beyond the midnight.