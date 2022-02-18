Applications invited for Haj deputation 2022; check how to apply

The Ministry of Minority Affairs has invited applications from male and female Muslim permanent employees working in Central/State Governments/PSUs/Autonomous bodies for temporary deputation to Consulate General of India Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to render assistance to Haj Pilgrims as coordinators, assistant Haj Officers and Haj Assistants for Haj 2022.

B. Shafiullah, IFS executive officer, Telangana State Haj Committee in a press release said that the Haj deputation would be for a period of two to three months.

Eligible applicants can fill up the application online which is available on the website. A hard copy of the online filled-in application form in original duly approved by the respective competent authority along with requisite enclosures should be sent to the following address:

Under Secretary (Haj-II), Haj Division, Ministry of Minority Affairs, West Block-VIII, Wing-II, 1st Floor, Sector-1, R.K. Puram, New Delhi-110066.

Interview for selection of the candidates would be conducted by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, New Delhi. February 20 is the last date for filing applications. The last date for receipt of hard copies of the online filled application along with requisite enclosures is March 7, 2022.

For further information, the applicants can visit the official website or contact the given number.

Steps to apply for Haj deputation

Step 1: Go to the official website and select “New Registration/Login” from the top menu:

Step 2: Once you click on “New Registration/Login”, the following screen will appear:

Step 3: Please read all terms and conditions carefully and then click on Accept button to apply for registration.

Step 4: On accepting terms and conditions, the following screen will appear.

Fill all the details and click on submit button. (Please note that for each category, you can register only once with one mobile number/ e-mail id.) If you have registered successfully, an application number and password will be generated and sent through SMS on the registered mobile number.

Step 5: After clicking on submit button, the following screen will appear:

Step 6: When you login with the Application No. and Password, the following screen will appear:

About Haj deputation

Every year during the Haj season, the Government of India, Ministry of Minority Affairs sends approximately 600 India based Haj Deputationists to CGI, Jeddah for rendering administrative and medical assistance to Indian Haj pilgrims on short term deputation.