Applications invited from keynote speakers for event in Riyadh

Hyderabad: Applications have been invited from keynote speakers for a mega event in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh.

The event is going to take place from January 2-5, 2023. The topic of the event is ‘E-Learning and our contribution to education’.

Hatss Global which is a co-host event management group of professionals is looking forward to put a team of keynote speakers for the event.

Interested persons can send their profiles, achievements, availability (in Jan 2023), and other details to info@hatsglobal.com attention to Mr. Syed Hussain.