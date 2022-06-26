Applications invited from keynote speakers for event in Riyadh

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Published: 26th June 2022 1:26 pm IST
ECIL in Hyderabad
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Applications have been invited from keynote speakers for a mega event in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh.

The event is going to take place from January 2-5, 2023. The topic of the event is ‘E-Learning and our contribution to education’.

Hatss Global which is a co-host event management group of professionals is looking forward to put a team of keynote speakers for the event.

MS Education Academy

Interested persons can send their profiles, achievements, availability (in Jan 2023), and other details to info@hatsglobal.com attention to Mr. Syed Hussain.

