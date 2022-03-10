Appointments in govt depts, Muslim youth must take advantage: Mohammed Saleem

Hyderabad: The ex-Chairman of Telangana Waqf Board Mohammed Saleem congratulated Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on his recent announcement for filling 91000 government jobs in the state.

Mohammed Saleem met the chief minister in his chamber to congratulate him for providing an opportunity for the fulfillment of the long-cherished dream of unemployed youth in getting a government job.

He welcomed the identification of 1825 jobs in the Department of Minority Welfare. “Other minority departments are also facing staff shortage and immediate appointments are also required there to better its performance.”

The former Waqf Board chairman commended the State Government’s decision to regularize the services of contract employees. “The minority youth, especially the Muslims must take full advantage of this opportunity,” he said.

“There is no shortage of qualified youths in the Muslim community. Taking advantage of the 10 years relaxation in the age of the candidates, Muslims must increase their representation in government departments,” he said.

Those present on the occasion were state minister Srinivas Yadav MLAs G Sayanna and Gopinath.