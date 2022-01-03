AP’s Covid-19 tally goes up by 122

Amaravati: The coronavirus caseload in Andhra Pradesh increased to 20,77,608 as 122 were added afresh on Monday.

The latest bulletin said 103 infected persons got cured and one more succumbed in the 24 hours ending 9 am today.

The total recoveries now climbed to 20,61,832 and deaths to 14,498, the bulletin said.

The active caseload in the state is now 1,278.

Visakhapatnam district reported 41 fresh cases in 24 hours.

Krishna district registered 19, Chittoor 13 and SPS Nellore and Guntur 10 each.

Three districts reported zero new cases while five others added less than 10 each.

Visakhapatnam district also had one fresh Covid-19 fatality in a day.