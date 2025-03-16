AR Rahman admitted to hospital after complaining of chest pain

Hyderabad: Renowned music composer AR Rahman was admitted to a private hospital located on Greams Road in Chennai early Sunday morning, March 16, after complaining of chest pain.

He was rushed to the hospital around 7:30 am, where a team of medical specialists immediately began conducting a series of tests to assess his condition.

The tests included an electrocardiogram (ECG) and an echocardiogram, both crucial diagnostic tools for evaluating heart health.

According to an India Today report, hospital sources have suggested that Rahman may undergo an angiogram as part of his treatment plan.

This procedure would help doctors determine if there are any blockages in the arteries that could be causing his symptoms.

Rahman, who is widely recognized for his contributions to Indian cinema and international music, is being closely monitored by a team of specialists at the hospital.

Further details awaited.