AR Rahman poses with ‘Peddi’ Ram Charan as duo head to Bhopal

Mumbai: Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman and superstar Ram Charan looked dapper standing next to each other as the two prepped to leave for Bhopal for the song launch of their upcoming film “Peddi.”

Rahman shared a picture on Instagram featuring the two stars. In the image, the music composer is seen standing next to the star posing in front of their chartered flight.

“Peddi and I en route to Bhopal @alwaysramcharan #peddimovie #songrelease #hellohello,” Rahman wrote as the caption.

The trailer of Peddi was unveiled on May 18, which showcased the protagonist, Peddi, a multi-talented athlete who earns his livelihood through sheer physical might.

Whether it’s cricket, wrestling, or sprinting, his life is defined by the grit and passion he pours into every discipline. Adored by the children and respected by the villagers, his rapid rise draws envy, especially from a domineering landlord whose pride refuses to share the spotlight.

Instead of relying on familiar sports-drama patterns, Peddi injects its sporting sequences with raw intensity and life-or-death stakes. Massive clashes on railway platforms, gravity-defying stunts, and adrenaline-fueled fights hint at a world where sport and survival are inseparable.

Director Buchi Babu Sana, who took to his X timeline to share the link to the trailer, wrote, “His arena. His rules. His game begins now. #PEDDITrailer OUT NOW. #PEDDI in cinemas worldwide on 4th June. #GetReadyForPeddi.”

The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani, each adding weight and intrigue to the drama. The film is slated hit screens on June 4 this year.

Talking about Rahman, he has been feted with six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, and six Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. In 2010, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan.