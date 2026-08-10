AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen escapes car accident in Chennai

A.R. Rahman’s son and playback singer AR Ameen was involved in a car accident in Chennai during the early hours of Monday. Thankfully, the singer escaped with minor injuries and was later discharged from the hospital.

Accident near Olympia Tech Park

The accident took place around 3.30 am near the Olympia Tech Park signal in Guindy. According to reports, Ameen was travelling towards Guindy with a friend when his car collided with a cab.

Police said the cab, reportedly a Wagon-R, entered the main road from a side road before the collision. The impact left Ameen and his friend with minor injuries.

Both were taken to Kauvery Hospital for medical attention. They were later discharged and are said to be recovering at home.

Traffic police begin investigation

Following the accident, Chennai traffic police began an investigation to understand exactly how the collision occurred. Officials are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident and the movement of both vehicles at the time of the crash.

The accident has once again highlighted how even a few seconds on busy city roads can lead to unexpected situations, particularly during late-night and early-morning hours.

AR Ameen, 23, has been making his own mark in the music industry while carrying the legacy of his father, Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman. He has worked as a playback singer and has lent his voice to songs in Indian films.

While news of the accident quickly drew attention from fans, the fact that Ameen suffered only minor injuries has come as a relief to those following the incident.

For now, the young singer is recovering at home. Fans and well-wishers will be hoping to see him back to his musical work soon.