Arab ministers meet in Cairo to discuss Gaza reconstruction

Earlier, Egypt announced that it is developing a plan to rebuild Gaza without forcing Palestinians out of the strip in a counter to President Donald Trump’s proposal that the US can take it over.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 4th March 2025 2:24 pm IST
Gaza's first day of Ramadan amidst the rubble of a residential area in Rafah, Gaza
Gaza's first day of Ramadan amidst the rubble of a residential area in Rafah, Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah/Anadolu)

Arab foreign ministers met in Cairo on Monday, March 3, for talks focusing on Egypt’s plan to rebuild the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

On February 18, Egypt announced that it is developing a plan to rebuild Gaza without forcing Palestinians out of the strip in a counter to President Donald Trump’s proposal to depopulate the territory so the U.S. can take it over.

Egypt’s state-run Al-Ahram newspaper said the proposal calls for establishing “secure areas” within Gaza where Palestinians can live initially while Egyptian and international construction firms remove and rehabilitate the strip’s infrastructure.

MS Creative School

Egyptian officials have been discussing the plan with European diplomats as well as with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, according to two Egyptian officials and Arab and Western diplomats. They are also discussing ways to fund the reconstruction, including an international conference on Gaza reconstruction, said one of the Egyptian officials and an Arab diplomat.

The proposal comes after an international uproar over Trump’s call for the removal of Gaza’s population of some 2 million Palestinians. Trump said the United States would take over the Gaza Strip and rebuild it into a “Riviera of the Middle East,” though Palestinians would not be allowed back.

Meanwhile, mediators Egypt and Qatar accused Israel of violating humanitarian law by using starvation as a weapon against the Palestinians in Gaza.

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital
Ramadan Food Donation

Tags
Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 4th March 2025 2:24 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button