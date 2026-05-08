Arab prosecutor injured during police raid over noise complaint

An Arab Israeli prosecutor working for Israel’s Southern District Attorney’s Office was hospitalised after a police raid on his apartment in Be’er Sheva, according to Israeli media reports.

The prosecutor, identified as Salah Khalil Faisal Na’ameh, reportedly suffered a broken nose, injuries to one eye and damage to both kidneys during the incident, which followed a neighbourhood noise complaint.

Two of his relatives — a doctor and a nurse employed at Soroka Medical Center — were also arrested. The three men were detained for three days on suspicion of assaulting police officers before later being released to house arrest.

According to testimonies reported by Israeli media, the men were listening to music on their apartment balcony when plain-clothed officers entered the property without presenting a warrant.

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The family said they asked the officers to leave because they lacked legal authorisation to enter the apartment. The officers reportedly left before returning later with reinforcements.

After seeing a larger group of officers outside the building, the prosecutor reportedly called Israel Police’s emergency hotline. However, officers later forced their way into the apartment and arrested the three men.

During a court hearing, the prosecutor said officers kicked and assaulted him during the arrest and while transporting him to the police station.

Body-camera footage published by the Haaretz newspaper reportedly showed the prosecutor not resisting arrest before officers struck him, contradicting police claims that he and his relatives assaulted officers.

הסרטון לא משקר.

השוטרים כן שיקרו.

עשו לינץ׳ על סניגור בדירתו.

ועדיין לא נעצרו.

מדוע היועמ״שית ופרקליט המדינה לא מורים על מעצר מידי של התוקפים? https://t.co/apF3fUxxrS pic.twitter.com/u9J542CnoX — Ahmad Tibi (@Ahmad_tibi) May 8, 2026

Israel Police rejected accusations of excessive force, saying officers encountered aggressive behaviour from the apartment’s occupants and were assaulted while responding to a disturbance complaint.

Israel’s Police Internal Investigations Department has opened an inquiry into the conduct of the officers involved.

The incident has also drawn political criticism. Taking to X, Gilad Kariv, an Israeli lawmaker from the centre-left Democrats party, said no citizen should suffer such injuries during an encounter with police, particularly during a warrantless entry into a private home. He also called for the suspension of the officers involved pending the outcome of the investigation.

In a separate post on X, Israeli opposition lawmaker Ayman Odeh accused police officers of violently assaulting the prosecutor during the raid and criticised what he described as increasing police violence.