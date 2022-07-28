Arab soccer player Munas Dabbur quits Israel team; here’s why

Arab-Israeli soccer player Munas Dabbur announced on Tuesday he was retiring from Israel’s national soccer team. 30-year-old Palestinian born in Nazreth, Munas Dabbjr on Tuesday took to Instagram and announced his decision.

“I would like to inform you of my decision that my part of the Israeli national team has come to an end,” Dabbur said.

“I would like to thank my family and everyone who has ever supported me,” he added.

However, he did not disclose the reason for his resignation.

In May 2021, Israeli forces carried out a series of assaults on Al-Aqsa Mosque, using tear gas, stun grenades and rubber-coated bullets.

Dabour denounced the Al-Aqsa mosque raids at the time, saying on Instagram, “God deals with the perpetrators of injustice.”

He said that his elderly relative was injured in the raids due to excessive force used by the Israeli security forces.

His comments provoked a backlash from Israelis. He was forced to publicly apologize to his teammates for his comments, and was booed on several occasions while playing for the national team.