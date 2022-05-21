Arabic grammar: Online classes to begin today

Hyderabad: A new batch of Arabic grammar classes is going to start today. Students can attend the classes on Zoom.

Today, the class will begin at 11 a.m. and it will continue for one hour.

It is a wonderful opportunity as the students will be able to understand the Holy Quran after the completion of the course.

The classes will be conducted by Izzath Uroosa who is the author of Learning Arabic Language of the Quran. She has a master’s degree in Arabic from the English and Foreign Languages University (formerly Central Institute of English and Foreign Languages). She has been teaching the language for more than two decades.

The classes which are going to start today will be free of cost.

To attend the class, students need to join the zoom meeting (click here). The meeting id and passcode are as follows:

Zoom meeting id: 845 0130 0287

Passcode: 231880