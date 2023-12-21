Arbaaz Khan’s Nikah on December 24, who is the mystery woman?

Reportedly, Arbaaz and Shura met on the sets of his upcoming film, Patna Shukla, which might be released next year

Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan has been among the few celebrities who have gone through failed marriages. He usually remains in the news for his personal life as he has been linked to various women in past. As the actor recently broke up with his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, it is now rumoured that he has fallen in love with another girl.

Yes, multiple reports and rumours suggest that Arbaaz Khan is dating make-up artist Shura Khan after breaking up with Giorgia Andriani. It is also reported that the duo might tie the knot soon. Reports claim that Arbaaz and Shura are planning to take their relationship to the next level after getting hitched in an intimate affair which will be attended by family members and a few close friends.

According to India Today, Arbaaz and Shura will be getting married on December 24.

Shura Khan, as per reports, is a very popular Bollywood make-up artist. She works for celebrities like Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani. Arbaaz and Shura met on the sets of his upcoming film, Patna Shukla, which might be released next year

For the unversed, Arbaaz Khan was earlier dating Giorgia Andriani who is a model by profession. Giorgia Andriani recently during an interview confirmed that she is no longer in a relationship with Arbaaz Khan.

Arbaaz Khan was married to Malaika Aroa before they ended their marriage mutually. The couple is co-parenting their son, Arhaan.

