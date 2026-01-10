Archana Puran Singh diagnosed with ‘rare’ health condition, breaks down

Mumbai: In her latest London vlog, Archana Puran Singh, known for her infectious laughter on The Kapil Sharma Show, shared a deeply personal moment with her fans. Her son, Ayushmaan Sethi, paid tribute to her resilience amid her health struggles. Ayushmaan expressed his pride in his family, including his parents, brother, and even their dogs. However, it was Archana who topped the list, bringing her to tears.

Ayushmaan’s Praise for Archana

Ayushmaan praised his mother for her strength and determination in the face of a tough year. He spoke about how Archana broke her hand and developed a rare condition, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), which left her hand permanently damaged. Despite the pain, Archana shot for several movies and a web series, working tirelessly for 30 consecutive days without complaints. Ayushmaan also admired her for starting a YouTube channel at the age of 60, which he described as incredible.

Archana’s Emotional Response

Visibly moved by her son’s words, Archana choked up as she responded, “I am so proud of you. You didn’t even mention yourself.” She shared that while her children sometimes made her cry out of frustration, these were happy tears, filled with pride and gratitude.

Archana’s Health Struggles

In 2025, Archana suffered a severe injury on the set of a film, which later developed into CRPS. The pain and slow recovery were documented in her vlogs, where she shared her struggles and determination to stay positive despite the challenges.

The Family’s Day in London

After the emotional moment, the family ventured out to Borough Market in London to sample local delicacies. During the outing, Archana interacted with a fan who complimented her iconic laugh, which became a humorous moment. Later, at an Indian food stall, the owners refused to take money for their meal. Archana jokingly said, “Now Kapil will definitely say that we ate food for free and came back.”