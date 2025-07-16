Archana Puran’s son Aaryamann spotted with actress in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s elder son, Aaryamann Sethi, is getting a lot of attention after sharing something special on his YouTube channel. The young actor and vlogger surprised his fans by revealing he is dating actress Yogita Bihani, who is known for her role in The Kerala Story.

In a vlog, Aaryamann travelled to Hyderabad to surprise Yogita at her hotel—and even brought a bouquet of flowers!

Where It All Began

Their love story started during the shoot of Chhoti Baatein, a romantic music video where Yogita played the lead. It was directed by Aaryamann’s younger brother, Ayushmaan Sethi. What began as a fun work project soon turned into a real-life friendship and later love. Their chemistry in the video made fans wonder if something was going on—and now it’s confirmed!

Yogita Bihani confirmed the relationship in an interview. She said she had no idea Aaryamann would make it public so soon. He came a day earlier than planned and surprised her with the announcement. Yogita added that their relationship is still new, and they want to enjoy it slowly, without rushing into anything serious yet.

A Day Full of Surprises and Smiles

In the vlog, Aaryamann and Yogita spent the day together. They went to watch a movie, did some shopping, and ended the day with a dinner date. Aaryamann introduced Yogita to his followers and asked them to give her a warm welcome. The video was filled with smiles, love, and laughter.

Who Is Yogita Bihani?

Before acting, Yogita worked in start-ups and tech companies. She became popular after starring in Dil Hi Toh Hai in 2018. Since then, she’s acted in AK vs AK, Vikram Vedha, and became well-known with The Kerala Story.