Are Eknath Shinde faction MLAs planning to join BJP?

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray faction’s mouthpiece Saamana claimed that 22 MLAs of the Eknath Shinde camp are planning to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The mouthpiece also claimed that the saffron party is going to use Shinde for its benefit. The policy will negatively affect the people of Maharashtra, Saamana added.

Citing BJP’s recent decision to withdraw a candidate from the Andheri East constituency poll which is scheduled to be held on November 3, it claimed that Shinde can lose the CM seat anytime.

BJP bows out of Mumbai Assembly by-polls

Recently, BJP decided to step out of the fray in the by-elections to the Andheri East Assembly constituency.

The decision paved the way for a smooth election for Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party nominee Rutuja Ramesh Latke.

The BJP’s change of heart came after appeals from an MLA of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray, and other leaders from different parties.

Shinde Vs Uddav

Ever since Shinde’s decision to form a government with BJP support, both factions of Shiv Sena level allegations against each other. MLAs and leaders are also seen changing their loyalties.

On Thursday, former Maharashtra minister Sanjay Deshmukh rejoined the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) along with another Thane leader, Sanjay Ghadigonkar.

The duo joined the party in the presence of ex-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who tied the ‘Shiv-Bandhan’ on their wrists on Thursday afternoon in the presence of many others who have joined the party in recent weeks.

With inputs from IANS