Are humans training AI, robots to take away their factory jobs?

A video showing rows of factory workers wearing head-mounted cameras while carrying out routine tasks has gone viral online, triggering widespread speculation about whether the footage is being used to train artificial intelligence (AI) systems, and whether workers are even aware of it.

The clips, which appear to have been filmed inside a garment factory, show employees with cameras strapped to their foreheads as they work. The unusual visuals prompted significant debate on social media, with many users questioning the purpose of the headgear.

In a surreal scene, visuals of factory labourers with head-mounted cameras systematically working emerged online, sparking widespread technical curiosity.



A broadly shared theory suggests that the cameras are being used to capture workers' movements to potentially train… pic.twitter.com/lTbmSOCYhi — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 13, 2026

The most widely circulated theory holds that the factories are collecting egocentric – or first-person perspective – video data to train AI models and robots.

By capturing detailed hand movements from the worker’s point of view, machines can learn to handle fabric and perform similar tasks through imitation. Proponents of this theory say the approach could extend well beyond garment manufacturing.

Indian factory workers wear head-mounted cameras to capture data for training robotics AI models.



This image captures a blunt truth about robotics: teaching a machine to move in the real world is still painfully expensive.



What looks dystopian at first is also a clue about the… https://t.co/lO3yuDWkHQ pic.twitter.com/3GOw0imMI2 — Rohan Paul (@rohanpaul_ai) April 12, 2026

‘Training their own replacements’

The video quickly ignited a debate about the future of labour. Several users argued that the workers were unknowingly contributing to automation systems designed to eventually replace them, with some describing the practice as exploitative.

“They are being made to train their own replacements,” one widely shared comment read.

Others took a different view, arguing that workers and management must adapt in step with evolving technology to remain relevant.

The footage also drew attention to broader questions about labour practices, the ethics of outsourcing and how much say workers have over data collected from their bodies on the job.