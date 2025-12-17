Are Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala expecting? Nagarjuna reacts

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are popular names in Telugu cinema, known not just for their work but also for the film families they come from. Chaitanya, the son of superstar Nagarjuna and part of the legendary Akkineni family, has grown up in the spotlight. Sobhita, who has carved her own space in Indian cinema, enjoys a strong fan following across languages. Together, their marriage created huge excitement among fans, making every update about them trend online.

Pregnancy rumours grab attention again

Recently, pregnancy rumours around Sobhita Dhulipala have once again started making headlines. The buzz began soon after the couple celebrated one year of marriage and shared unseen moments from their wedding celebrations. While fans are excited and curious, the couple has not made any official announcement so far.

Nagarjuna’s reaction fuels curiosity

The speculation grew stronger when veteran actor Nagarjuna was asked about becoming a grandfather during an interview. Laughing and choosing his words carefully, he said he would reveal the news “I’ll let you know when the time is right..” His response neither confirmed nor denied the rumours, but it quickly became a talking point on social media.

This is not the first time such rumours have surfaced. Earlier this year, Sobhita’s appearance at an event in a loose saree sparked similar talk online. Many assumed she was hiding a baby bump. However, sources close to the family reportedly clarified that it was just the outfit style and not a sign of pregnancy.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s relationship became public in 2022 and gradually won the support of fans. The couple got engaged in August 2024 and tied the knot on December 4, 2024, in a private ceremony at Annapurna Studios with close family and friends.