Are Palestinian, Jewish lives equal? Settler godmother answers

Israel’s settler movement “godmother” Daniella Weiss, declined to give a direct answer when asked whether Palestinian and Jewish lives are equal during an interview with Piers Morgan.

Speaking to Morgan on Thursday, August 6, during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Weiss was repeatedly asked whether she considers a Palestinian life to be worth the same as a Jewish life.

“With respect, I’ve asked you three times! It’s a very simple question,” Morgan said during the exchange.

Morgan’s question came after Israeli settler and lawyer Yehuda Shimon said that a Jewish life is equal to 10 million Palestinian lives.

When Morgan asked Weiss whether she agreed that a Palestinian life was worth the same as a Jewish life, she did not provide a direct answer.

“A Jew is proud to be a Jew, and a Muslim is proud to be a Muslim,” the 80-year-old said.

Watch the video here

Piers Morgan repeatedly presses Israeli settler leader Daniella Weiss on whether a Palestinian life is worth the same as a Jewish life. She does not give a direct answer.



Video: Piers Morgan Uncensored pic.twitter.com/HlviU5EY6a — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 8, 2026

She also said, “I think that all human beings were created by God.”

Morgan continued to press Weiss for a clear response.

“You either do or you don’t,” Morgan said, referring to whether she believed Jewish and Palestinian lives were equal.

Weiss again did not provide a direct yes-or-no response.

Morgan later shared a clip of the exchange on X, writing: “Sometimes, a refusal to answer a simple question says all you need to know…”

Weiss’ settler movement

Earlier, Middle East Eye (MEE) reported that Weiss, a figurehead of the settler movement, has spent decades advocating Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank. She has described her work as being “dedicated to building the land of Israel”.

The West Bank was occupied by Israel after the 1967 Middle East war. Israeli settlements in the territory are considered illegal under international law.

Settler violence in West Bank

The exchange comes amid continued settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the number of settler attacks causing casualties or property damage had surpassed 1,000 by June 2026.

The attacks had affected more than 230 Palestinian communities, while more than 2,200 Palestinians had been displaced that year because of settler violence and other access restrictions, OCHA said.

The UN agency said the pace of settler attacks causing casualties or property damage had reached an average of six incidents a day, higher than in any year on record.