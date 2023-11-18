‘Are you dating Sara?’ Shubman Gill answers [Video]

Mumbai: The cricket fever has gripped India as ICC World Cup 2023 is being played in the country. The Indian and Australian cricket teams have reached the final after beating several top teams. The fans of cricket across the globe are waiting for the finale as it is going to be a nail-biting event.

Amidst all this, there are several cricketers like Virat Kohli, Maxwell, Mohammad Shami, Adam Zampa and Shubman Gill who are trending on the internet. Shubman Gill, who scored 80 runs against New Zealand in the semi-finals is trending for both professional and personal reasons.

Shubman Gill is being linked with Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar and various celebrities either gave hints about their relationship or confirmed it. Recently, cricketer Chirag Suri also confirmed that Shubman is going to marry soon. After that video, morphed images and videos related to the rumoured couple started doing rounds on social media.

In the latest, an old video of Shubman Gill is resurfacing in which he is himself giving a big clue about his relationship with Sara but it is not clear which Sara. In the video, the interviewer asks Shubman Gill ‘Are You Dating Sara’? to which he replies ‘ May Be’.

It is confirmed that Shubman may be dating Sara but the biggest question is which Sara. The cricketer was earlier linked to actress Sara Ali Khan too. It is relevant to mention here that Sara Ali Khan, during her recent appearance on Koffee With Karan said that the whole world is linking her with Shubman but it is not her but another Sara.

Well, we hope that either Shubman or Sara Tendulkar will soon break the silence on the matter and clear the air.