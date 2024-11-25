Arijit Singh in Hyderabad: Show date, tickets and his earnings

Hyderabad: Arijit Singh is a musical superstar loved by millions across India. Known for his soulful voice and heartfelt songs, he’s the most followed artist on Spotify in the country. After two years, Arijit is back with an exciting India tour, giving fans a chance to see him live on stage.

Arijit Singh’s Hyderabad Concert

Hyderabad fans, get ready! Arijit Singh will perform live on December 7, 2024, at GSM Arena. The concert, presented by HSBC and organized by Insider.in and Fever Live, will be one of the biggest musical events of the year. He’ll sing his biggest hits like Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, and Phir Le Aya Dil.

Arijit’s Incredible Earnings

Arijit Singh isn’t just a talented singer; he’s also one of the highest-paid artists in India. Here’s a look at his reported earnings:

Per Song: Rs. 18 to Rs. 20 lakh for every Bollywood song.

Live Performances: Rs. 5 crore for each concert.

Monthly Income: Rs. 6 crore

Yearly Income: Rs 72 crore

He even owns his own music label, Oriyon Music, showing his passion for promoting music.

Tickets and Offers

Tickets for the Hyderabad concert are already in demand. Prices range from Rs. 5,000 for the Silver Zone to Rs. 60,000–Rs. 80,000 for premium seats.