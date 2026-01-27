Arijit Singh quits playback singing: ‘I am calling it off’

He also thanked his listeners for their support over the years, calling his journey as a playback singer “wonderful”

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th January 2026 9:49 pm IST|   Updated: 27th January 2026 9:54 pm IST
Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh (Instagram)

Mumbai: Superstar singer Arijit Singh has shocked fans by announcing his retirement from playback singing. The singer revealed through a social media note that he will no longer take up new assignments as a playback vocalist.

Sharing the emotional update on Instagram, Arijit wrote, “Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

He also thanked his listeners for their support over the years, calling his journey as a playback singer “wonderful.”

Add as a preferred source on Google

Arijit Singh rose to fame with Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 (2013) and went on to become one of the most influential voices of Bollywood. His hit songs include Channa Mereya, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Gerua, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kesariya, Khairiyat and Shayad.

Apart from Hindi films, Arijit has also sung in Bengali and Assamese projects. He began his musical journey as a contestant on the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005.

Known for maintaining a low profile, Arijit leads a quiet personal life with his wife Koel Roy and their children. His announcement has left fans emotional, marking the end of an era in Bollywood playback singing.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th January 2026 9:49 pm IST|   Updated: 27th January 2026 9:54 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
Back to top button