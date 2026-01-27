Arijit Singh quits playback singing: ‘I am calling it off’

Mumbai: Superstar singer Arijit Singh has shocked fans by announcing his retirement from playback singing. The singer revealed through a social media note that he will no longer take up new assignments as a playback vocalist.

Sharing the emotional update on Instagram, Arijit wrote, “Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

He also thanked his listeners for their support over the years, calling his journey as a playback singer “wonderful.”

Arijit Singh rose to fame with Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 (2013) and went on to become one of the most influential voices of Bollywood. His hit songs include Channa Mereya, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Gerua, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kesariya, Khairiyat and Shayad.

Apart from Hindi films, Arijit has also sung in Bengali and Assamese projects. He began his musical journey as a contestant on the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005.

Known for maintaining a low profile, Arijit leads a quiet personal life with his wife Koel Roy and their children. His announcement has left fans emotional, marking the end of an era in Bollywood playback singing.