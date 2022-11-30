Arijit Singh to bowl over Hyderabadis with ‘Pasoori’? [Video]

Hyderabad: As they say, ‘art has no borders’ and in the world of social media things go viral in the blink of an eye. Pakistani song ‘Pasoori’, crooned by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill transcended the borders and became massively viral among Indians this year. The song took the Internet by storm as it became a part of many Instagram Reels. Undoubtedly, it is still one of the top songs on several people’s playlists.

Several fans must have been longing to see Ali and Shae perform live on Pasoori. However, considering the current relations between the countries, fans might not witness it anytime soon. Keeping that in mind, our very own Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, who is currently touring India, performed Pasoori live on stage for his fans at his Mumbai concert and people went crazy!

Watch the video here

It seems like ‘Pasoori’ is on the singer’s songs list for his ‘One Night Only Tour’ concert. After the his video from Mumbai event went viral, we can now expect that Arijit will be bowling over Hyderabadis too with his soothing rendition of Pak song. For the unversed, Arijit Singh is set to perform in Hyderabad on December 17 .The venue for the event is GMR Arena, Shamshabad.

If you are someone who lives under a rock and hasn’t heard Pasoori, don’t worry! You can watch it here.