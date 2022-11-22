Arijit Singh to perform in Hyderabad: Date, ticket prices, venue

Hyderabad: Are you a fan of Arijit Singh’s soulful voice and have been wishing to see him perform live? If yes, then the wait is over! The music maestro and one of the most celebrated singers of Bollywood are all set to perform in Hyderabad on December 17 as a part of the ‘One Night Only Tour’ event. The venue for the event is GMR Arena, Shamshabad.

One of the most loved singers of the current generation, Arijit Singh’s voice always manages to steal the show and capture our hearts. There is no harm in calling him the ‘King’ when it comes to songs from the romantic genre. Arijit made his debut back in 2009 with Phir Mohabbat and went on to deliver several chartbusters and never looked back.

Some of his popular songs include Soch Na Sake, Aayat, Laal Ishq, Channa Mereya, Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, and Phir Le Aya Dil, among others.

For more information about Arijit Singh’s live concert in Hyderabad, click here