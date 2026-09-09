Arijit Singh to watch Bigg Boss 20 for Qazi Touqeer? Here’s why

Mumbai: Singer Arijit Singh generally stays away from reality television drama, but his longtime friend Qazi Touqeer has now given him a reason to tune in to Bigg Boss 20.

Extending his support to Qazi, Arijit wrote on X, “I will have to watch Bigg Boss for the first time because apna rockstar Qazi hai udhar.” His rare shoutout quickly grabbed attention, with fans celebrating the bond the two singers have maintained for over two decades.

Arijit and Qazi first met as contestants on the singing reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. Qazi eventually won the competition alongside Ruprekha Banerjee, while Arijit went on to become one of Bollywood’s biggest playback singers.

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Despite taking very different paths after the show, their friendship has remained intact. Earlier this year, Qazi shared glimpses from his visit to Arijit’s hometown, Jiaganj, where the old friends were seen riding a scooty, playing cricket and spending time together.

Qazi is now making his reality television comeback with Bigg Boss 20. While his unusual antics have already become a talking point inside and outside the house, Arijit’s public support could give him a major boost in the game.

With Arijit ready to watch Bigg Boss for the very first time, fans are now wondering if the singer could also make a rare appearance during Weekend Ka Vaar to support his “rockstar” friend.