Armaan Malik SLAPS Vishal Pandey in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is set for an explosive Weekend Ka Vaar tonight. While fans eagerly await how host Anil Kapoor will address the contestants, serious news has emerged from the house.

It is said that Armaan Malik got into a physical fight with his co-contestant Vishal Pandey, slapping him hard.

In another Weekend Ka Vaar update, we have learned that evicted contestant and Armaan’s first wife, Payal Malik, will appear on the show this week. The shooting for WKW is going on currently and Payal blasted Vishal Pandey, accusing him of having bad intentions toward Kritika (Armaan’s second wife) and calling her “bhabhi.”

Vishal tried to defend himself, but Armaan and Kritika also scolded him harshly. The slap incident could be related to this confrontation.

For those unaware, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Vishal Pandey admitted feeling guilty about finding YouTuber Armaan Malik’s second wife, Kritika Malik, beautiful. He shared this during a candid conversation with fellow housemate Lovekesh Kataria.

Now, all eyes are on Anil Kapoor to see how he will react to this mess. Will Armaan Malik be ousted from the show immediately? Bigg Boss makers have a zero-tolerance policy for physical fights in the house.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com to see how this drama unfolds in Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.