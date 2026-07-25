Armed men booked for vandalising house, shop in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Panic gripped residents of Mailasandra Dinnepalya near Bannerghatta in Anekal taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru after four armed men allegedly stormed a house late on Friday, July 24, night and went on a vandalism spree before fleeing.

Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.

According to police and the family, the attack targeted the residence of Vishwanath Reddy. He was relaxing outside his house with his wife and daughter-in-law after dinner when four unidentified men arrived in a car carrying long machetes.

On seeing the armed assailants, the family rushed inside the house and locked the main door. The accused allegedly attempted to break open the door using the weapons. When they failed to gain entry, they smashed the window panes of the house and damaged an Innova car parked outside.

The attackers also vandalised a motorcycle and other property in front of the house. Before fleeing, they allegedly ransacked a nearby garment shop by throwing merchandise around and assaulted the shop owner as well as a motorcyclist who happened to be passing through the area.

The incident created fear among residents, who rushed out after hearing the commotion. The assailants escaped from the spot before police arrived.

Vishwanath Reddy said the family had no idea who the attackers were or why they had targeted them. “Had they managed to break open the door, they could have killed us. We have no enmity with anyone and do not know why this attack took place,” he said.

Based on a complaint, the Bannerghatta police have registered a case against the unidentified accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for unlawful assembly, criminal trespass, rioting, assault, criminal intimidation and causing damage to property. Police are examining closed circuit television camera footage from the locality and nearby establishments to identify the suspects and ascertain the motive behind the attack.

An investigation is underway, and no arrests had been made at the time of filing the report.