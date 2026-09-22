Armoury theft: Malkajgiri police gets ex-havildar custody

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri police on Tuesday, September 22, took former army havildar U. Mallesh in custody for interrogation over the theft of army weapons.

Mallesh was transferred from Chanchalguda jail to the Malkajgiri police commissionerate after a local court granted his 10-day custody to the police.

Mallesh, 37, a native of Jangam Reddy Pally in Amrabad in Nagar Kurnool district, was arrested on September 11.

Meanwhile, as part of the investigation, the police will recreate the crime scene to know how Mallesh accessed and stole weapons apart from shifting them to his native place.

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Mallesh was posted in 20 Bn, Madras Regiment, in Bolarum. He joined the Indian Army in 2010, worked for 16 years, and retired on June 30, 2026. It is suspected that Mallesh resorted to stealing arms due to frustration over early retirement.

As per his plan, on the intervening night of August 30 and 31, the accused allegedly went to the armoury at 11 pm, stole weapons and ammunition from the Kote room and magazine room.