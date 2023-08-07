Army foils infiltration bid in J&K’s Poonch

The Army said that contact with infiltrating terrorists was established by an ambush in Poonch early Monday morning.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 7th August 2023 9:37 am IST
Indian Army (Photo: Twitter)

Jammu: On Monday, officials said the Army has foiled an infiltration bid at the LoC in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Two individuals were observed moving across LoC in the general area of Degwar Terva, Poonch. In the firefight, one terrorist was seen dropping, while the second was seen moving towards Pintu Nala,” the Army said.

The search operation is in progress in the area.

