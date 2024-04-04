Army recovers cache of sophisticated arms, ammunition in Manipur

The recovered arms include a 9mm carbine machine gun, a sten gun Mk-2, a .303 rifle, a 9mm pistol, an anti-riot gun, 14 grenades, various types of ammunition and other war-like stores.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 5th April 2024 12:00 am IST
Indian Army recovered a large quantity of illegal Arms, Ammunition in Manipur
Indian Army recovered a large quantity of illegal Arms, Ammunition in Manipur (X-@DefenceSahil)

Imphal: Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the Army, in a joint operation with other security forces, recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Thursday, officials said.

A defence spokesman said that security personnel recovered the arms, ammunition and other war-like stores from Khujoi Rok Nala near Sadu Kabui village of Bishnupur.

Also Read
LS polls: EC reviews security situation in states, special focus on Manipur

The recovered arms include a 9mm carbine machine gun, a sten gun Mk-2, a .303 rifle, a 9mm pistol, an anti-riot gun, 14 grenades, various types of ammunition and other war-like stores.

MS Education Academy

Based on specific input about the movement of suspicious individuals and the presence of illegal arms and ammunition, the Army launched a joint search operation along with SSB, and Manipur Police including commandos, and recovered the sophisticated weapons.

The recovered items were handed over to Manipur Police.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 5th April 2024 12:00 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button