Army recovers cache of sophisticated arms, ammunition in Manipur

Imphal: Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the Army, in a joint operation with other security forces, recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Thursday, officials said.

A defence spokesman said that security personnel recovered the arms, ammunition and other war-like stores from Khujoi Rok Nala near Sadu Kabui village of Bishnupur.

The recovered arms include a 9mm carbine machine gun, a sten gun Mk-2, a .303 rifle, a 9mm pistol, an anti-riot gun, 14 grenades, various types of ammunition and other war-like stores.

ARMY RECOVERED ILLEGAL ARMS AND AMMUNITION IN A

JOINT OPERATION IN MANIPUR

Indian Army recovered a large quantity of illegal Arms, Ammunition and other War-Like Stores from general area Khujoi Rok Nala near Sadu Kabui Village of Bishnupur district in Manipur on 04 Apr 2024. pic.twitter.com/3r1aBXDwma — DEFENCE JOURNALIST SAHIL (@DefenceSahil) April 4, 2024

Based on specific input about the movement of suspicious individuals and the presence of illegal arms and ammunition, the Army launched a joint search operation along with SSB, and Manipur Police including commandos, and recovered the sophisticated weapons.

The recovered items were handed over to Manipur Police.