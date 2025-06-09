Around 60K fish prasadam distributed to asthma patients in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As many as 60,000 coramine fish fry were distributed by noon on Monday, June 9, to individuals suffering from asthma and respiratory ailments during the annual ‘fish prasadam’ event at the Exhibition Grounds.

The ‘fish prasadam’ is murrel fish stuffed with a secret herbal paste is administered every year on the day of Mrigasira Karthi by the Bathini family, a tradition that has continued for over a century. According to the family, the herbal formula was passed down by a holy man to one of their ancestors.

1.5 lakh fingerlings supplied for fish prasadam in Hyderabad

In preparation for the event, the fisheries department, acting on the instructions of special chief secretary Sachi Ghosh and at the request of the Bathini Mrigashira Trust, procured 1.5 lakh coramine fish fry measuring 2.5 to 3 inches.

To facilitate smooth distribution, 16 counters were set up for sale and 35 counters for free distribution.

The event was inaugurated on Sunday morning, June 8, by Telangana Backwards Classes Welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar, state Congress president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud, and other senior leaders at the Exhibition Grounds.